Infighting over direction within DA is more likely than a split, say analysts

"I dismiss that completely. The DA is a growing organisation. Along the way there will be people who want to hark back and already we are seeing that," he said.

"For me the great difficulty is you get four or five people who speak to the media and seek to propose that they are splitting away from the DA and suddenly the DA is falling apart, which is a false narrative at its best."

Vulnerable party

While the DA has expanded its support steadily from its predecessor Democratic Party’s 1.8% of the vote in 1994 to 22.2% in 2014, and it now controls the country’s two biggest cities (including the capital) through coalitions, it may be set for its first post-apartheid decline. In a poll released last month, Ipsos predicted the DA would get 18% of the vote and the ruling African National Congress about 60%.

Tony Leon, who headed the DA until 2007, said on radio station 702 that Maimane will need to lead the party to a better performance than in the past election, given "the past five years of horror" under the ANC government. If he fails, questions will be asked of his leadership, said Leon.

Ralph Mathekga, an independent political analyst, said the DA was vulnerable.

"Sometimes their growth strategy is not in line with the core values of the DA," he said