US judge tells Elon Musk and SEC to work it out
28 April 2019 - 00:19
The SEC had argued that a February 19 comment by Musk on Twitter violated an October 2018 settlement
The SEC had argued that a February 19 comment by Musk on Twitter violated an October 2018 settlement
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.