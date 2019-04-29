MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of data-heavy week

The JSE fell in broad-based losses on Monday, although the rand was a little firmer, as markets wait for a series of risk events this week.

Amid a spate of economic news, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are both set to make policy announcements. US nonfarm payrolls numbers are due on Friday.

Market activity may also be subdued by the closure of the JSE on Wednesday for Workers' Day, while Japanese markets are closed all week for the Golden Week holiday.

Thinned-out trading activity holds the potential to influence trading behaviour in the rand, and as SA heads to the polls next week, and the current week is data heavy, there was no question that investors would be cautious, said Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico du Plessis.

Sentiment was dented a little earlier by poor eurozone data, with a gauge of business sentiment showing that confidence fell to a two-and-a-half year low in April.

The all share gave up 0.39% to 58,662.7 points and the top 40 fell 0.35%. Banks rose 0.52%. Platinums fell 4.83% and gold miners 3.46%.