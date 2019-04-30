Business

Estranged husband loses bid to obtain deceased wife’s R4m policy

30 April 2019 - 16:01 By CHARLENE STEENKAMP

Pension funds adjudicator finds that the fund followed the law to the letter by paying into the deceased's estate

