Load-shedding damages claim for business goes ahead against Eskom

Law firm De Beer Attorneys said on Monday that more than 400 local organisations, enterprises and small businesses had joined a class action lawsuit against Eskom.

The law firm said it was now preparing a damages claim for individual businesses who suffered losses during load-shedding in 2019.

In April, the law firm announced that it would take legal against the embattled state entity.

In response, Eskom released a statement saying the law firm had little ground to stand on.

Eskom said it relied largely on the National Code of Practice for Emergency Load Reduction and System Restoration Practices of 2010 as the reason why the parastatal could not be sued for load-shedding.

Nevertheless, the law firm believes there is a firm basis for a claim.

"Given recent revelations during the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, it seems that several key office bearers at Eskom have been involved in corrupt activities at the parastatal in the past.