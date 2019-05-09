AngloGold Ashanti plans to sell up in SA

AngloGold Ashanti will review divestment options for its Mponeng mine and other South African assets to focus on higher returns elsewhere, the gold miner said on Thursday.

AngloGold employs around 6,000 people in South Africa where mining companies have faced volatile labour relations, rising costs, regulatory disruptions and technical issues.

"As we look at the other opportunities in our portfolio, in the universe of limited capital the other options in the portfolio present a higher return," Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky said during a conference call.

Dushnisky, who did not say how much they expected to raise from asset sales, said proceeds would be used to cut debt, reinvest in the business and return value to shareholders.

"We will be looking for companies such that we can place the assets in strong hands, in financial and technical capabilities," said Dushnisky, without giving a timeline.