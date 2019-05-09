MARKET WRAP: JSE at six-week low as election results roll in

Although international news was the dominant theme on the market on Thursday, movements in the rand showed that investors may be a little sceptical that the outcome would ultimately be market friendly, said De Klerk. A key level to watch would be the rand’s 40-week moving average of R14.247/$.

As the JSE closed the ANC held 56.88% of the vote, with about 42% of ballots counted. The rand was 0.4% weaker at R14.4275/$.

The all share gave up 2.67% to 56,496.1 points and the top 40 2.79%. Platinums slumped 5.18%, food and drug retailers 2.81% and industrials 2.71%.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow had slumped 1.47% to 25,585.54 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had lost 0.88%, the CAC 40 1.96% and the DAX 30 1.82%.

Gold was up 0.32% to $1,284.80/oz while platinum was down 1.36% to $850.37. Brent crude had fallen 0.74% to $69.68 a barrel.

There was also a spate of corporate news and economic data for local investors, with the latter coming in better than expected. Mining production decreased 1.1% year on year in March, after plummeting to a revised 8.1% in February, its lowest level in three years, data from Statistics SA showed. This is the fifth consecutive contraction in the sector but a much better outcome than the 7% contraction economists polled by Bloomberg had expected.

Manufacturing also surprised, growing by an annualised 1.2% in March, while the consensus expectation had been for 0.15% growth.

Steinhoff International plummeted 20.4% to R1.60. The embattled group reported on Tuesday night that it suffered a net loss of €4.03bn in the 12 months to end-September 2017.

Diversified miner Glencore fell 3.46% to R52.50, Anglo American 2.96% to R355.48 and BHP 2.44% to R324.25.

Sasol slipped 2.97% to R435.41.

Rand hedge AB InBev gave up 2.08% to R1,201 and Naspers 3.76% to R3,410.

MTN fell 2.93% to R100.42, having earlier reported a mixed performance across its African operations in the first quarter to end-March.

Vodacom slumped 4.19% to R112.35.

Sibanye-Stillwater dropped 5.7% to R12.40. It said earlier that production costs per unit of gold spiked in the quarter to end-March, as a result of a five-month strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Lonmin plunged 7.79% to R12.08.

BusinessLIVE