National honours for outstanding 'Unisans'

The Order of Mapungubwe in Silver acknowledges the excellent work done by Unisa’s Prof. Malik Maaza in the country and around the globe.

Granted by President Ramaphosa and named after an African nation that existed a millennium ago in Limpopo, the order of Mapungubwe is SA’s highest honour, instituted on December 6 2002 for achievements in the international area that serve the country’s interests. This order recognises citizens for excellence and exceptional achievement.

A letter from Dr Cassius Lubisi, Chancellor of Orders from the Office of the Presidency, describes Maaza as a pioneer on the African continent. “Your work has improved our knowledge and made headway in the development of cutting edge modern technology,” he wrote.

A true role model

In his congratulatory message, Unisa’s principal and vice-chancellor, Prof. Mandla Makhanya, said Maaza is an exemplar of the calibre of researcher that Unisa aims to nurture, develop and employ. He is the role model for all aspiring scientists, not only regarding his professionalism and outstanding work ethic, but the kind of acknowledgement and recognition that generally emanate from such endeavour.

Makhanya said the award comes hot on the heels of other accolades bestowed on Maaza in 2018, including the José Vasconcelos World Award of Education at the 35th World Cultural Council Award Ceremony in Hong Kong, the NSTF-GreenMatter Award at the 2017/2018 NSTF-South32 (a joint award), and the R1.2m Kwame Nkrumah award for Scientific Excellence (a joint award).

Putting Unisa and SA on the (nano) map

In her capacity as the executive dean of the College of Graduation Studies, Prof. Lindiwe Zungu lauded Maaza for publishing widely and scooping awards that culminated in a partnership with Springer Nature Publishing House, with open access to cutting-edge scholarship on nanotechnology. “It is deeply satisfying that beyond the prestige and monetary value of Maaza’s work, the expanse of his body of work has significantly put the university and South Africa on the map,” she said.

National and continental partnerships

Maaza believes that this honour is not only a personal recognition, but one that acknowledges the National System of Innovation, Science and Technology of South Africa as well as the South African Nanotechnology initiative Strategy (SANi) launched by the DST in 2006 and implemented by the National Research Foundation (NRF) via several platforms among which the National Nanotechnology Equipment Programme (NNEP).

It is also a recognition of the continental Unesco-Unisa Africa Chair in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (U2ACN2), a trilateral partnership between the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organisation (UNESCO), Unisa and iThemba Laboratories Accelerators Based Sciences of the National Research Foundation (iThemba LABS-NRF), he said.

Maaza believes that this award is a recognition of the vision of Unisa and its leadership in identifying the multidisciplinary field of Nanosciences and Nanotechnology as a strategic research and development area in view of preparing a large cohort of postgraduates to respond to the demand of the future workforce and climate change.

Quoting the late Nelson Mandela, who also was the recipient of the Order of Mapungubwe (Platinum), Maaza’s motto is: “It always seems impossible until it is done”.