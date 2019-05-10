Business

Rand and bonds push to three-week highs on election optimism

10 May 2019 - 15:18 By Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was one of the best-performing emerging-market currencies on Friday afternoon, lifted by an improved global mood, and by the local election results, which continue to come in.

After sharp losses on Thursday, global risk assets were back in favour on Friday as investors clung to hopes that a positive resolution to the US-China trade conflict can be found. Negotiations between the two countries continue on Friday, even as the US raises tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%.

However, US President Donald Trump said he would start the “paperwork” on Friday for 25% duties on a further $325bn of Chinese imports.

Locally, the governing ANC looks set to receive about 57% of the national vote, with analysts having said previously anything between 55% and 60% would be well received by the market. Such an outcome is seen as likely to boost President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chances of pushing through his pro-growth policies.

The rand’s volatility has dropped, and local bonds have pushed to three-week highs. The rand is expected to be the third-most volatile currency over the next week, according to Bloomberg data, behind the Brazilian real and Turkish lira.

At 2.06pm, the rand was up 0.93% at R14.2132/$, 0.74% at R15.9647/€, and 0.87% at R18.4963/£.

The benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.45%, from 8.54%, its strongest level in three weeks.

The local election news is probably not enough to push the rand past the key R14.17/$ level, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking strategist Neels Heyneke, adding that the US-China trade developments would probably ultimately determine the local currency’s direction.

Heyneke added that the R186 bond was also pushing to the key 8.38% level, but from a technical standpoint, it did not seem that this break would materialise.

- BusinessLIVE

MORE

ANC in clear lead, DA slips, EFF and FF+ grow: Election results taking shape

With just over three out of four (75.06%) votes counted, the ANC and DA are projected to hold their positions as the leading political parties in SA, ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Small parties threaten to 'call our masses' over election protest

A group of 35 small parties contesting the general elections have threatened to "call our masses" to protest against the results of the 2019 general ...
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC in trouble in Gauteng as support falls below 50%

The ANC in Gauteng on Friday morning saw its electoral support in the country's economic hub dropping to below the 50% mark after just under 60% of ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. AngloGold Ashanti plans to sell up in SA Business
  2. When R1 changed the way the retail game was played Business
  3. Steinhoff shares tumble after release of 2017 results Business
  4. Load-shedding damages claim for business goes ahead against Eskom Business
  5. Takealot is happy for you to pick it up yourself Business

Latest Videos

Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
X