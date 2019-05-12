Why boring on the moon excites scientists
12 May 2019 - 00:07
Analysis of images of the lunar surface show lava tubes capable of housing large cities underground
Analysis of images of the lunar surface show lava tubes capable of housing large cities underground
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.