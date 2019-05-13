BCX partners with the Sunday Times to present The Directors Event

Tiso Blackstar Group is proud to announce BCX, a leading South African ICT and telecommunications solutions provider, as the headline partner for the fifth edition of The Directors Event, presented in association with the annual Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards.

The Directors Event attracts an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives and is aptly referred to as “SA’s biggest board meeting”, where industry leaders debate major issues affecting the country’s economy via moderated panel discussions.

“As a proudly South African business, we aspire to make an impactful contribution to our society. The Directors Event brings the business community together, to help find solutions to some of our country’s challenges. We are honoured to partner with Sunday Times to help facilitate these vital discussions,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer at BCX.

Taryn Westoby, head of Tiso Blackstar Events, which manages The Directors Event says: “With this being an election year, it is an especially exciting time to be exploring policies, possibilities, and joint visions and ventures that are geared towards propelling SA forward. The support of an engaged partner like BCX is crucial in bringing such conversations into the broader public arena.”

Previous high-profile speakers at The Directors Event have included Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister), Jabu Mabuza (chairman, Eskom), Caroline Galvan (lead economist, World Economic Forum), and Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy minister of finance), among others.

Topics that will be discussed at this year’s conference include:

SA politics and the economy: what to expect post-elections 2019;

digital transformation: developing SA’s economy through inclusive technology innovation; and

youth employment and entrepreneurship: securing SA’s future.

The list of confirmed panellists and moderators will be announced in due course.

The Directors Event will be taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on June 28 2019, from 8am to 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased for R2,950 ex VAT each via www.thedirectorsevent.co.za, or through Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@tisoblackstar.co.za.