Business

Huawei is not controlled by China, executive says

14 May 2019 - 10:12 By Reuters
The United States has told allies not to use Huawei's technology to build new 5G telecommunications networks because of concerns it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying, an accusation the firm has denied.
The United States has told allies not to use Huawei's technology to build new 5G telecommunications networks because of concerns it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying, an accusation the firm has denied.
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song

Huawei is a private company that is not controlled by the Chinese government and would refuse to hand over information to Beijing although no such request has been made, the firm's Vice President of Western Europe said on Tuesday.

The United States has told allies not to use Huawei's technology to build new 5G telecommunications networks because of concerns it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying, an accusation the firm has denied.

"There is no obligation on Huwaei's part to cooperate with the government in the way in which the Americans are indicating," Tim Watkins told BBC radio.

"There is no mandate in (China's national intelligence) law that we have to had over customer data or intelligence that we do not wish to hand over or we think should be sensitive."

Watkins added that the code used in their products was safe and secure. 

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite reviewed: a mighty little tablet with a nice price

SPONSORED | Get more than what you paid for with the new Huawei tablet
Business
2 weeks ago

South Korea to launch world's first national 5G networks

South Korea launches the world's first fully-fledged 5G mobile networks Friday, a transformational leap that already has superpowers sparring for ...
News
1 month ago

China charges Canadian, Huawei to sue as spat escalates

Chinese government and its leading smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Ltd on Monday stepped up pressure on U.S. and Canadian governments in a ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Steinhoff-Wiese: who needs to cough up? Business
  2. National honours for outstanding 'Unisans' Business
  3. Can Bitcoin be the new rand? Business
  4. Phone row parties just won't hang up Business
  5. Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share scheme Business

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X