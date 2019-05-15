Fixing the economy requires a redesigned cabinet: Cyril Ramaphosa

This move will be an indication of the kind of power Ramaphosa holds in the party as investors watch to see whether he has the political will to replace Zuma-era appointees.

“The reconfigured cabinet structure will come out with an institutional framework to serve our country best and focus on economic growth. The key risk for us is low economic growth and creating jobs. The structure of government will speak to that,” he said.

This comes a day after data from Statistics SA showed that the unemployment rate rose to a near 15-year high in the first quarter of 2019.

“We know the constraints on the economy and we need to speed up on them. Following the technical recession last year, we embarked on an economic stimulus plan and identified a number of reform issues we had to address. That's already under way,” he said.