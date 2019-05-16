MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher despite US-China strife

By the close the JSE all share was up 0.88% at 56,537.7 points with resources leading the gains, up 1.08%. The top 40 rose 0.97%.



Anglo American climbed 2.31% to R357.76 after it reported that its subsidiary, diamond producer De Beers, intends to construct a seventh recovery vessel in the Debmarine Namibia fleet. The venture between De Beers and the Namibian government will cost $468m.



BHP Group rose 1.8% to R325.88.



Among the biggest gainers feeding off global sentiment, Naspers was up 1.84% to R3,375. Kumba Iron Ore leapt 5.65% to R420.57 after five consecutive days of losses. Exxaro added 1.86% to R157.80 and Assore 4.46% to R373.15.

Gold miners fell on the day with AngloGold Ashanti leading the losses, down 3.57% to R163.22. Sibanye-Stillwater dropped 3.19% to R11.52, Gold Fields 2.33% to R52.71, and Harmony Gold 2.79% to R22.26.

Dis-Chem lost 0.91% to R27.29, despite it saying on Thursday that its revenues grew 10% to R21.4bn in the year ended February.



Investec Ltd rose 3.66% to R92.37 after the bank reported a 5.8% rise in earnings for the year to end-March, citing improved performance from its UK business.

ICT group Datatec was up 0.47% to R32.15 after the company reported headline earnings of $1.6m for the year ended February, from a $41.3m loss in the previous year.



The rand was firmer against major currencies on Thursday afternoon, as risk-on trade continued. At 6.12pm, it had pared some of its earlier gains to trade flat at R14.2157/$, up 0.24% to R15.8865/€, and 0.42% to R18.1845/£.

Some analysts are expecting the rand to remain range-bound due to some concern over the US-China trade war. Locally, all eyes are on the upcoming post-election events, including the appointment of a new Cabinet that will affect how President Cyril Ramaphosa executes his expected economic reform.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.98% to 25,899.68. The FTSE 100 had gained 0.52%, the CAC 40 1.04% and the DAX 30 1.49%.

Gold was down 0.66% to $1,287.92/oz and platinum 1.09% to $837.43.

Brent crude climbed 1.61% to $73.04 a barrel, supported by concern over possible conflict in the Middle East, which has prompted the US to withdraw non-essential personnel from Iraq. This follows rising tension between the US and Iran over the latter’s nuclear programme.

BusinessLIVE