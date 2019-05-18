Business

RON DERBY: Ministers must not be meddlers

18 May 2019 - 05:11 By RON DERBY

In the nine years that Zuma governed this country there were some 11 cabinet reshuffles, and, with those changes, there was that "uncertainty" bug that fed into the South African story.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Can Bitcoin be the new rand? Business
  2. Fixing the economy requires a redesigned cabinet: Cyril Ramaphosa Business
  3. Organisational learning and development: who trains the trainers? Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Cabinet and Sona must send the right signals Business
  5. Last chance to enter the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition Business

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X