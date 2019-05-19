Business

ANDILE KHUMALO: Digging in your heels is not advisable in age of social media

19 May 2019 - 05:09 By Andile Khumalo

The age of consumers deciding whether brands do right or do wrong by them is upon us.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Can Bitcoin be the new rand? Business
  2. Organisational learning and development: who trains the trainers? Business
  3. Last chance to enter the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition Business
  4. State pension fund squeeze Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Cabinet and Sona must send the right signals Business

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X