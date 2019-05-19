Bottoms up, it's on us
19 May 2019 - 05:13
When your wine costs £4,500 (R82,000) a bottle you might want to savour every drop. But the diners who were accidentally served a British restaurant's most expensive bottle apparently didn't even notice.
