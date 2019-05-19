Determining your investment risk profile involves more than a questionnaire
19 May 2019 - 11:32
A financial adviser may ask you to complete a questionnaire while determining your investment risk profile, but the outcome of that questionnaire should not be the main factor that is driving your investment decisions.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.