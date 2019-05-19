Netcare beams in on cancer treatment to boost revenue
19 May 2019 - 05:10
rivate hospital group Netcare has set its sights on offering the only full cancer treatment facility in SA as it searches for growth in a stagnant market.
rivate hospital group Netcare has set its sights on offering the only full cancer treatment facility in SA as it searches for growth in a stagnant market.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.