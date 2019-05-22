Join marketing and brand experts at the 2019 Sunday Times Gen Next Youth Marketing Conference

Following the success of the inaugural Sunday Times Gen Next Youth Marketing Conference hosted in 2015, the fifth conference takes place on June 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Marketing gurus will gather to provide delegates with insight into marketing trends within the youth space and culture and how to crack the youth market.

The day will kick off with the conference, followed by an interactive showcase, which will give brands at Sunday Times Gen Next the opportunity to interact and engage with young people through various displays, activations and competitions. If your brand is serious about capturing the youth's hearts and minds, this is not to be missed.

Last but not least, the day will culminate in the much-anticipated awards. The Sunday Times Gen Next 15th Awards is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey.

The results of the survey conducted by HDI Youth Marketeers are particularly relevant to brands and advertisers, with the Sunday Times Gen Next Youth Marketing Conference, interactive showcase and awards attracting the attendance of SA's leading business minds and marketers.

Event details

Date: June 13 2019

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

Conference ticket price: R1,300 ex VAT

Awards ticket price: R299 ex VAT

To book your tickets, become a partner or view the conference agenda, visit the website.