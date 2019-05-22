Join marketing and brand experts at the 2019 Sunday Times Gen Next Youth Marketing Conference
Gain insight into SA's youth market at the annual conference on June 13
Following the success of the inaugural Sunday Times Gen Next Youth Marketing Conference hosted in 2015, the fifth conference takes place on June 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Marketing gurus will gather to provide delegates with insight into marketing trends within the youth space and culture and how to crack the youth market.
The day will kick off with the conference, followed by an interactive showcase, which will give brands at Sunday Times Gen Next the opportunity to interact and engage with young people through various displays, activations and competitions. If your brand is serious about capturing the youth's hearts and minds, this is not to be missed.
Last but not least, the day will culminate in the much-anticipated awards. The Sunday Times Gen Next 15th Awards is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey.
The results of the survey conducted by HDI Youth Marketeers are particularly relevant to brands and advertisers, with the Sunday Times Gen Next Youth Marketing Conference, interactive showcase and awards attracting the attendance of SA's leading business minds and marketers.
Event details
Date: June 13 2019
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre
Conference ticket price: R1,300 ex VAT
Awards ticket price: R299 ex VAT
To book your tickets, become a partner or view the conference agenda, visit the website.
About the awards
South African youths will have their voices heard when the winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Youth survey are announced on June 13 - ahead of Youth Day celebrations - at the vibrant event in Sandton. The top five finalists in the celebrity, entertainment and sports personality categories of the highly anticipated awards have been announced.
Now its 15th year, the Sunday Times Generation Next Youth survey is presented in association with HDI Youth Consultancy. The survey polls more than seven thousand youth from around the country, across more than seventy categories, and is considered the leading barometer of what SA’s kids, teens and young adults find on trend and aspirational.
Reardon Sanderson, general manager: group sales and marketing at Tiso Blackstar says: “The Sunday Times Generation Next survey gives SA’s children and young people an opportunity to share their thoughts and preferences as consumers across numerous categories. Celebrities play an incredibly formative role in guiding the opinions of today’s youth and being able to acknowledge their impact at the awards is essential. Similarly, the importance of personal branding also needs to be celebrated.”
New categories include for 2019 include:
- The country’s Coolest Online Influencers;
- Coolest online Fashion store/app;
- Coolest Entertainment Channel;
- Coolest Campaign targeted at youth;
- Coolest advertising medium;
- Coolest Gaming console;
- Coolest politician; and
- Coolest Food Delivery App.
“With 63% of marketers said to increase their influencer budget in 2019, we at HDI thought it was right to include this category in this year’s survey. Influencer marketing as a channel is here to stay. However the form is changing, in that youth are wanting more authentic engagements, hence the growth in micro & nano influencers.
"With 60% of internet users in Africa, whose digital purchases are said to have been influenced by social media, this a category to watch in the future,” says Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI Youth Consultancy.
Research partner:
HDI Youth Consultancy
Partners:
Brand SA
Gautrain
Dark & Lovely
Carnival City
McDonalds
CNA
M-Net
Cliff Central
Hands on Tech
Drum Café
Gallo Music
NBA
Inspire Furniture
Mercedes-Benz
Vega