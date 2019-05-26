Business

Day of drama as Old Mutual puts CEO on ice

26 May 2019 - 00:10 By TJ STRYDOM

Moyo, company did not see eye to eye on managing conflicts of interest

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Old Mutual suspends CEO Peter Moyo over ‘breakdown in trust’ Business
  2. MARKET WRAP: JSE recovers a little after dismal week Business
  3. S&P keeps South Africa in 'junk' status, sees post-election reforms Business
  4. 'Tough going at Eskom': Khulu Phasiwe hands in his resignation Business
  5. Eskom pension fund's chief executive resigns for 'personal reasons' Business

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X