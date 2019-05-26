Huawei customers in SA are reassured
26 May 2019 - 00:00
This week Google suspended its business with Huawei after the US imposed trade restrictions on the company
This week Google suspended its business with Huawei after the US imposed trade restrictions on the company
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.