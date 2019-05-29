Manufacturing migration: Trade spat shifts business from 'Factory of the World'

From socks and sneakers to washing machines and watches, Asian countries are hoping the US-China trade war will permanently boost manufacturing as brands dodge the row by choosing cheaper locations to make their goods.

Business has fanned out from China, often referred to as the 'Factory of the World', into Vietnam, Cambodia, India and Indonesia for years.

But the shift has accelerated as the world's two biggest economies slap tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.

In the latest round of the bruising spat, US President Donald Trump this month raised tariffs to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with higher duties on $60 billion worth of American products.

That "really became a kicker to force people to move", said Trent Davies, manager of international business at the advisory and tax firm Dezan Shira & Associates in Vietnam.

A surge in relocations from China or plans to scale up production has strengthened the manufacturing hubs of Southeast Asia and beyond.

Casio said it was moving some of its watch production to Thailand and Japan to avoid the US penalties, while Japanese printer-maker Ricoh said it was also shifting some of its work to Thailand.