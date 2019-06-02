Cuba to get WI-Fi at home
02 June 2019 - 00:15
The measure, announced by state media, provides a legal status to thousands of Cubans who had previously created homemade digital networks with smuggled equipment
The measure, announced by state media, provides a legal status to thousands of Cubans who had previously created homemade digital networks with smuggled equipment
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.