New insurer aims at life cover for the less well-off
02 June 2019 - 00:14
African Rainbow Life is training 120 advisers and hopes to have them selling products by July 1
African Rainbow Life is training 120 advisers and hopes to have them selling products by July 1
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.