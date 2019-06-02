Standard Bank made to go a little bit greener
02 June 2019 - 00:12
Shareholders did however pass a resolution, with 55% of the vote, to compel Standard Bank to disclose its policies on coal financing
Shareholders did however pass a resolution, with 55% of the vote, to compel Standard Bank to disclose its policies on coal financing
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.