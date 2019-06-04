Gauteng worst-hit as Standard Bank shuts down more than 100 branches

Standard Bank is shutting down more than 100 branches, most of them in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

In a notice posted on its website, the bank said it was part of its digital-first strategy.

"We're aligning our retail and business banking services so that you can bank at any time, from anywhere. In the process of making these changes, we will be closing several branches," Standard Bank said on its website.

Here is a full list of branches shutting down - reported to be 17% of all of its branches - per province:





Gauteng

Alberton

Arcadia

Balfour Park

Baramall service centre

Benmore Gardens service centre

Bloed Street service centre

Bracken City service centre

Brixton service centre

Bryanston service centre

Chilli Lane service centre

Cosmo

Dainfern Square service centre

Daveyton service centre

East Rand mall

Edenvale service centre

Ellis Park

Florida service centre

Forest Hill service centre

Hillcrest Boulevard PTA service centre

Hyde Park

Industria service centre

Irene Mall service centre

Johannesburg

Kempton service centre

KwaThema service centre

Lambton

Lyttelton service centre

Malvern

Melrose Arch

Menlyn

Menlyn Maine service centre

Mogale BC

MTN service centre

Newtown Junction service centre

Norwood service centre

Palm Springs service centre

Parkview service centre

Randburg

Randfontein service centre

Randridge Mall service centre

Rivonia

Rosslyn

Sandton (Alice Lane)

Soshanguve Crossing service centre

Sunward Park service centre

Unisa service centre

Wonderboom Junction service centre

Woodbridge Square service centre

KwaZulu Natal

Dales Avenue

Hilton service centre

Isipingo

Mandini

Musgrave Road

Theku Plaza service centre

Tugela Ferry

Umkomaas service centre

Watercrest

West Street

Eastern Cape

Alexandria service centre

Barkly East service centre

Cala service centre

Linton Grange service centre

Molteno service centre

Summerstrand

Western Cape

Belhar service centre

De Rust service centre

Grassy Park Mini

Hout Bay service centre

Melkbosstrand service centre

Mitchell's Plain

Mutual Bank

Philippi service centre

Plumstead service centre

Rawsonville service centre

Strand service centre

North West

Cachet Park student bureau

Klerksdorp

Moruleng service centre

Tower Mall service centre

Free State

Bultfontein service centre

Jagersfontein service centre

Kestell service centre

Lindley service centre

Marquard service centre

Phuthaditjhaba service centre

Mpumalanga

Amersfoort service centre

Evander service centre

KamaQhekeza service centre

Kwa Guqa service centre

Mbombela service centre

Ogies service centre

Northern Cape

Britstown

Diamond Pavilion service centre

Hanover service centre

Kenhardt service centre

Kuruman

Philipstown service centre

Sishen service centre

Strydenburg

Sutherland service centre

Limpopo