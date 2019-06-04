Gauteng worst-hit as Standard Bank shuts down more than 100 branches
04 June 2019 - 12:12
Standard Bank is shutting down more than 100 branches, most of them in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
In a notice posted on its website, the bank said it was part of its digital-first strategy.
"We're aligning our retail and business banking services so that you can bank at any time, from anywhere. In the process of making these changes, we will be closing several branches," Standard Bank said on its website.
Here is a full list of branches shutting down - reported to be 17% of all of its branches - per province:
Gauteng
- Alberton
- Arcadia
- Balfour Park
- Baramall service centre
- Benmore Gardens service centre
- Bloed Street service centre
- Bracken City service centre
- Brixton service centre
- Bryanston service centre
- Chilli Lane service centre
- Cosmo
- Dainfern Square service centre
- Daveyton service centre
- East Rand mall
- Edenvale service centre
- Ellis Park
- Florida service centre
- Forest Hill service centre
- Hillcrest Boulevard PTA service centre
- Hyde Park
- Industria service centre
- Irene Mall service centre
- Johannesburg
- Kempton service centre
- KwaThema service centre
- Lambton
- Lyttelton service centre
- Malvern
- Melrose Arch
- Menlyn
- Menlyn Maine service centre
- Mogale BC
- MTN service centre
- Newtown Junction service centre
- Norwood service centre
- Palm Springs service centre
- Parkview service centre
- Randburg
- Randfontein service centre
- Randridge Mall service centre
- Rivonia
- Rosslyn
- Sandton (Alice Lane)
- Soshanguve Crossing service centre
- Sunward Park service centre
- Unisa service centre
- Wonderboom Junction service centre
- Woodbridge Square service centre
KwaZulu Natal
- Dales Avenue
- Hilton service centre
- Isipingo
- Mandini
- Musgrave Road
- Theku Plaza service centre
- Tugela Ferry
- Umkomaas service centre
- Watercrest
- West Street
Eastern Cape
- Alexandria service centre
- Barkly East service centre
- Cala service centre
- Linton Grange service centre
- Molteno service centre
- Summerstrand
Western Cape
- Belhar service centre
- De Rust service centre
- Grassy Park Mini
- Hout Bay service centre
- Melkbosstrand service centre
- Mitchell's Plain
- Mutual Bank
- Philippi service centre
- Plumstead service centre
- Rawsonville service centre
- Strand service centre
North West
- Cachet Park student bureau
- Klerksdorp
- Moruleng service centre
- Tower Mall service centre
Free State
- Bultfontein service centre
- Jagersfontein service centre
- Kestell service centre
- Lindley service centre
- Marquard service centre
- Phuthaditjhaba service centre
Mpumalanga
- Amersfoort service centre
- Evander service centre
- KamaQhekeza service centre
- Kwa Guqa service centre
- Mbombela service centre
- Ogies service centre
Northern Cape
- Britstown
- Diamond Pavilion service centre
- Hanover service centre
- Kenhardt service centre
- Kuruman
- Philipstown service centre
- Sishen service centre
- Strydenburg
- Sutherland service centre
Limpopo
- Bochum service centre
- Bopedi service centre
- Namakgale Service centre