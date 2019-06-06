Ramaphosa thrashes out woes with leaders of state entities

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the executive leadership of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Pretoria on Wednesday to hear their views on the challenges they face and the opportunities they have identified to strengthen the sector.

The meeting came a day after data from Stats SA revealed that the GDP declined by 3.2%, or R56bn, in the first quarter of 2019.

It also followed the resignations of Vuyani Jarana and Phakamani Hadebe as CEOs of national carrier SAA and power utility Eskom respectively, as the government struggles to keep the embattled state-owned entities operational.

SAA and Eskom have a combined outstanding debt pile nearing R500bn, and the latter has been described as the biggest single risk to SA’s economy. In February the government announced a record R69bn bailout for Eskom to be paid over three years.

“President Ramaphosa requested the meeting to hear the views of the executive leadership of strategic state entities on the challenges they confront in implementing their mandates and the opportunities they have identified to strengthen this sector,” a statement from the presidency said last night.

Ramaphosa is said to have emphasised the critical role of the state companies in meeting social needs and driving economic growth. He also reaffirmed the government’s will to strengthen these entities and ensure their sustainability.

“He noted that several entities are facing severe financial and operational challenges that pose great risks to the South African economy,” the presidency statement said.

“In their contributions, several executives highlighted the need for a better definition of the respective mandates of state- owned companies and for government policy to more effectively support their achievement.