Business

Absa-Barclays divorce hits 'critical' stage

09 June 2019 - 00:04 By TJ STRYDOM

Absa is yet to announce its new CEO after Maria Ramos retired in February after a decade at the helm

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here is a list of all the branches Standard Bank is shutting down Business
  2. Ramaphosa thrashes out woes with leaders of state entities Business
  3. Dubious accounting and auditing affects foreign investment, says Kimi Makwetu Business
  4. Tax return threshold lifted to R500,000 Business
  5. Retirement fund cyber wipeout likely Business

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X