Competition Commission says it can't charge foreign banks in rand-rigging case

The Competition Commission concluded on Wednesday that it has no powers to charge foreign banks being investigated in an exchange-rate rigging case unless they have a presence in the country.

Partly on that basis, the tribunal sent the case back to the country's competition watchdog, giving it 40 days to clarify the charges it plans to bring. It also dismissed a request from the banks involved to have the case dropped altogether.

In a probe that has rumbled on since 2015, the Competition Commission has been seeking fines against 23 local and foreign banks that it alleges colluded to coordinate activities when giving quotes to customers buying or selling the rand and the dollar.

It joined a global clampdown that has led to dozens of traders being fired and several big banks fined around $10 billion in total for rigging the level of Libor and other forex benchmarks.

The foreign banks being investigated without a presence in South Africa are Bank of America Merrill Lynch International, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Australia and New Zealand Bank Ltd, Standard New York Securities Inc, Nomura International PLC, Macquarie Bank Ltd, HBC Bank USA, National Association (N.A), Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner and Smith and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.