Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is fighting back

Peter Moyo, who was axed as Old Mutual CEO on Tuesday, is not going quietly.

Initially suspended three weeks ago with the insurer citing a conflict of interest due to his involvement with a financial services company that he helped found in the early 2000s, Moyo vowed to clear his name in court after Old Mutual accused him of wrongly pocketing more than R30m in dividends from NMT Capital.

Moyo is the "M" in NMT, and the other initials belong to Sango Ntsaluba, the executive chair, and Thabiso Tlelai, a hotel and property executive who is also the CEO of the Don Group.

Moyo was CEO at NMT when he was initially recruited as the CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets in 2017, which has raised questions among some analysts as to when the relationship became problematic for Old Mutual.

Old Mutual said when it first suspended Moyo that the CEO had done nothing wrong or dishonest, and praised his performance.

The standoff has since turned decidedly ugly, with the insurer announcing on Tuesday that it intended to terminate the relationship with the CEO, accusing him of potentially breaking company law in the process. He vehemently rejected this and said all transactions were done in the open with Old Mutual’s awareness.

Old Mutual said NMT Capital, a diversified investment firm in which it holds a 20% stake, had declared two sets of ordinary dividends valued at R115m during its 2018 financial year without paying preference capital or preference dividends that were due to it.

NMT was initially supposed to repay the preferential capital invested by Old Mutual in July 2010, but the two parties agreed to roll it over a couple of times. Moyo said NMT started talks with Old Mutual to roll it over again in 2018.