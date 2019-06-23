Final Steinhoff payments to Wiese down to a trickle, relatively
23 June 2019 - 00:06
Steinhoff's latest results reveal a loss of €1.2bn that prompted the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Jooste and sent the company's share price tumbling
Steinhoff's latest results reveal a loss of €1.2bn that prompted the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Jooste and sent the company's share price tumbling
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.