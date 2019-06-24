Business

Rand remains range bound but outlook is cloudy

24 June 2019 - 16:38 By karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was slightly weaker against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, amid caution on global markets.

The greenback is under a little pressure over market scepticism that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will result in a solution to the trade war between the two countries.

Focus is also on the Middle East, with the US indicating that it is gearing up to impose additional sanctions upon Iran in response to that country shooting down a US drone last week.

Much now hinges on the outcome of the meeting between Xi and Trump this week, FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said, and it is far from certain that there will be any resolution to the conflict in 2019.

Markets may also be getting slightly ahead of themselves in terms of expectations of stimulus from major central banks, and risks for the rand are to the downside, Otunuga said.

At 2pm the rand had weakened 0.11% to R14.3397/$, 0.29% to R16.337/€ and 0.39% to R18.2844/£. The euro had firmed 0.19% to $1.1393.

Trade is expected to be cautious for the rest of the week, with the Trump-Xi meeting likely to take place at the weekend. Some focus is on the state of the nation debate in Parliament on Tuesday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa set to respond to the debate on Wednesday.

- BusinessLIVE

MORE

US launched cyber attacks on Iran after drone shootdown - reports

The United States launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network this week after Tehran downed an American ...
News
1 day ago

Russia says new US sanctions on Iran are 'illegal'

Russia on Monday denounced as "illegal" new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran.
News
4 hours ago

Zim dollar returns as Mnangagwa outlaws SA rand and US dollar

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has effectively outlawed the use of a multi-currency system, which is seen as an attempt to stop the ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why is Bitcoin so volatile? Business
  2. How to ... Stay in Sars’s good books Business
  3. Old Mutual presses ahead with plans to replace sacked CEO Business
  4. RON DERBY: Old Mutual falls into SOE graft trap Business
  5. Rescue could cut 3,000 jobs at Group Five Business

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X