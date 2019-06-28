How do I buy Bitcoin? And how do cryptocurrency exchanges work?

What’s an exchange?

A cryptocurrency exchange is simply a platform for matching buyers and sellers. They work in a similar way to “exchanges” for other assets, like stocks. People tend to refer to those who use them as “traders” because they often buy and sell in a short time frame. Traditionally, an “investor” is someone who holds their investment for a longer time frame. Bitcoin exchanges are best suited to those with plenty of trading experience.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are typically active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By comparison, other types (such as stock exchanges) have set trading hours. Exchanges tend to charge a small fee, usually a percentage known as a “volume-based fee”. There may be a currency conversion fee if you deposit a currency not accepted by the exchange.

An exchange is not the same as a wallet, which is a place for digitally storing cryptocurrency once you’ve bought it. Some platforms provide both but others don’t, which means traders need to transfer their cryptocurrency elsewhere. It’s important to note that not all exchanges are created equal. As the official Bitcoin website explains, they “provide highly varying degrees of safety, security, privacy and control over your funds and information”.

Buyers and sellers

To make a purchase, buyers must first fund their exchange account. They may use local currency or another cryptocurrency. They then place a “buy” order on the exchange, requesting to buy Bitcoin at anything below a maximum price.

For example, they might want 1 BTC at no more than $10,000 (US). A seller places a “sell” order, offering to sell a certain amount of the Bitcoin for above a minimum price. This adds liquidity, meaning there’s more cryptocurrency available to buy on the exchange.

When someone places a buy or sell order, the exchange adds this to its “order book”. An order book is a list of the amounts of Bitcoin traders want to sell, and the prices they’re looking for. The exchange acts as a matchmaking service between the two.

For example, a trader might want to sell 1 BTC at no less than $10,000. The exchange would match them with a buyer looking to spend that much and the money would change hands. If the prices don’t match, no sale happens.