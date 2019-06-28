Business

Welcome relief for motorists with petrol price to drop by 96c/l on Wednesday

28 June 2019 - 19:47 By andrew linder
Picture: THE TIMES

Motorists get a break as weaker international oil prices allow for a drop in local fuel prices

The price of 93 octane petrol will go down by 96c/l on Wednesday, the central energy fund said late on Friday.

The rand depreciated against the dollar during the period under review, but this fall was offset by a drop in international oil prices, the fund said.

The price of 95 octane petrol will fall by 95c/l, while that of the two grades of diesel will go down by 74c/l and 75c/l, for 0.05% and 0.005% sulphur content, respectively.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin is to go down by 57c/l, while the maximum retail price for liquid petroleum gas will be reduced by R1.33/kg.

The new inland price for 93 octane petrol will be R15.61/l from Wednesday, while that of 95 octane will be R15.81/l.

BusinessLIVE

