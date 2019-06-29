Business

We have received no payment from Zimbabwe: Eskom

29 June 2019 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
Despite claims by Zimbabwe, Eskom says that it has received no payment from SA's cash-strapped neighbour.
Image: Eskom

Despite claims by Zimbabwe about having recently made a significant payment to Eskom, the power utility says it has received no money from SA's cash-strapped neighbour, which is experiencing a major power crisis.

Zimbabwe's information, publicity and broadcasting services minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, was quoted by the Zimbabwe Herald newspaper this week as saying that the country had made a payment of $10m (about R144m) to Eskom in a bid to reduce its debt to the electricity parastatal.

 But this was denied by Eskom on Friday.

“Eskom would like to state that no funds have reflected on its accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt as at June 28 (Friday) at 15h00 (3pm),” it said.

“Once Eskom has received the funds, we will then enter into further discussions with Zesa (Zimbabwe's electricity supply authority),” Eskom group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe said.

Business Day reported recently that the power crisis in Zimbabwe had reached worrying heights, with load shedding schedules running up to 18 hours a day.

Zimbabwe reportedly owes around $80m to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB Power company.

