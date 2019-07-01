MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer but gold miners see worst day in three months

The JSE closed firmer on Monday as global markets rallied after the US and China agreed to resume trade negotiations, while gold miners had their worst day since March.



At a meeting during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan at the weekend, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive trade negotiations, which reached a deadlock in May. As part of the agreement, Trump said the US would halt the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods and ease the ban on Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

Trump said Beijing had also agreed to buy unspecified farm products from the US.



The trade truce was well received by global markets. By the close of the JSE, the Dow had gained 0.28% to 26,599.96 points and the S&P 500 earlier hit a record high of 2,977 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 1.1%, France's CAC 40 0.66% and Germany's DAX 30 1.18%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite gained 2.22% and the Japan's Nikkei 225 2.13% while Hong Kong's bourse was closed for a public holiday.



The rand reached its best level in three months during intraday trade at R14.03/$. Shortly after the JSE closed the rand had strengthened 0.13% to R14.0795/$, 0.51% to R15.929/€ and 0.53% to R17.8076/£. The euro was up 0.42% to $1,1313.