MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as global sentiment cools

Concern about an escalation in trade tension between the US and Europe, as well as weak economic data, kept the JSE under pressure on Tuesday, with local banks and retailers feeling the most strain.

The all share fell 0.65% to 58,092.5 points and the top 40 0.71%. General retailers lost 2.05% and banks 1.57%, while platinums added 2.79%.

Rand hedges performed well, although the rand was mixed as the JSE closed, having weakened against the euro while firming a little against the dollar.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks between the US and China had already started, while other US officials warned that additional tariffs may be imposed on Europe amid a dispute over subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Additional tariffs against the EU would add to a slowdown in global economic growth, which is worrying financial markets, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a note. Market focus is, however, on the pace of the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts, with the rand unlikely to push past R14/$ without a 25 basis points decrease. That assumes that there are no negative local events until then.