MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as markets digest US employment data

The JSE closed lower on Friday as US employment data exceeded market expectations.



Non-farm payrolls — which measure changes in the US labour market over each month — saw job numbers increase by 224,000 in June, from a gain of 75,000 in May, exceeding the Bloomberg consensus of 160,000. The data is considered an important indication of the state of the US economy, and especially so now amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve may need to cut interest rates to boost economic activity.

“Its a huge number, it just shows that the US economy is alright. The US Fed is still factoring in a rate cut in July but the possibility has dropped significantly. There are still three weeks to go and more data is yet to come. I would not be surprised to see a couple more decent numbers come in before the meeting,” said portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, Nick Kunze.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in June from 3.6% in the previous month, while average wages grew 0.2%, unchanged from May.



After the JSE closed, the rand had weakened 0.96% to R14.1845/$, 0.32% to R15.9079/€, and 0.39% to R17.7389/£. The euro had fallen 0.61% to $1,1215.