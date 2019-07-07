'Pay taxes and we'll make you famous'
07 July 2019 - 00:19
The proposals are inspired by the "nudge" theory of behavioural economics, which gently encourages people towards better economic and social behaviour
The proposals are inspired by the "nudge" theory of behavioural economics, which gently encourages people towards better economic and social behaviour
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.