MARKET WRAP: JSE ends higher as miners offset Naspers’s fall

A solid performance by miners helped lift the JSE a little on Monday amid some caution on global markets, which helped support precious-metal prices.

The major news on the day remained an upbeat US jobs report on Friday, which has led to the market reducing its expectations of future interest-rate cuts.

Asian markets were mostly sharply lower, while trading in Europe remained subdued. Focus this week will be on the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting on Wednesday, as well as Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before congress on the same day.

Earlier, data showed German industrial production rose 0.3% month on month in May, slightly below forecasts. That was helping to support the gold price, Oanda analyst Edward Moya said, although equity trading should be subdued until Powell’s testimony later in the week.

“With peak summer upon Wall Street, markets are likely to see lower volumes until we get to big events,” Moya said.