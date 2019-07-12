Business

MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losing streak to third week

12 July 2019 - 18:38 By karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE was flat on Friday, but ended the week down 0.54%, despite a rally by the rand after dovish commentary from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Losses by Naspers offset gains by diversified miners, with the latter benefiting from a higher oil price.

The rand had its best week against the dollar in three, having gained 1.26% by the JSE’s close, as emerging-market currencies were buoyed by expectations of a drop in US interest rates. This has helped entrench market expectations that the Reserve Bank will cut rates next week, something that should support local banks and retailers.

Markets are now pricing in a 17.5% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) at their July 31 meeting, and an 82.5% chance of a 25bps cut.

Rand could push to R13.50/$ if market prices in deeper Fed cuts

The rand failed to breach R13.85/$ during the course of the week, but pushed to a five-month high nonetheless
Business
3 hours ago

The market may increasingly price in a 50bps cut, and all that stands in the way of this is US economic data between now and the Fed meeting, said Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes.

Naspers lost 1.68% on Friday, and 2.19% for the week, tracking losses in Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Tencent.

Tech stocks were under pressure during the week, amid a stand-off between Japan and South Korea, with the former restricting some key technology components to the latter, amid a spat over compensation for Second World War era forced-labour victims.

Oil was near a six-week high, as a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico led producers to cut production.

The all share closed flat on Friday at 57,277.3 points while the top 40 was also little changed. Gold miners fell 1.02% and industrials 0.37%. The resources index added 0.55%.

Gold was up 0.43% to $1,409.53/oz and platinum 0.5% to $828.34. Brent crude was 0.13% higher at $66.78 a barrel.

The Dow was up 0.52% at 27,232 points; in Europe, the FTSE 100 was flat, the CAC 40 had added 0.24%, while the DAX 30 was down 0.11%.

Diversified miner Glencore gained 1.25% to R46.95. Pan African Resources jumped 8.24% to R1.97. It said earlier that gold production increased by 54.1% in the year to end-June.

Woolworths gained 0.28% to R53.10, following Thursday’s 7.86% surge, which came after a trading update in which the retailer said that group sales in the year to end-June rose 5.9% thanks to its SA food business.

Rebosis slumped 10.53% to 68c. It said earlier that it had entered into seven separate sales agreements to dispose of its 49.35% stake in New Frontier properties, being of the opinion that this holding is one of the reasons for the company’s declining share price.

Steinhoff International jumped 13.39% to R1.44. It said earlier its losses dropped to €571m (R9bn) in the six months to end-March, from €609m a year before.

All eyes next week are on the Reserve Bank interest-rate decision on Thursday, although retail sales numbers for May are due on Wednesday. The consensus of a Bloomberg poll of 17 analysts is that the Bank will cut interest rates by 25bps.

BusinessLIVE

MORE

Go-slow by workers at SA ports is affecting car exports

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said a go-slow by workers at ports was affecting the automotive industry and other commodity exports.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Retrenchment in SA is ‘one of the gravest situations in the world’

Retrenchments in SA in the second quarter of this year have shot up more than 27% from 2018, ringing alarm bells for the economy.
News
14 hours ago

ArcelorMittal South Africa may cut more than 2,000 jobs

ArcelorMittal's South Africa unit said on Wednesday it was considering a large-scale restructuring expected to affect more than 2,000 jobs, after ...
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Looking for a side hustle? Apply on Gumtree or post a free ad Business
  2. Forensic report implicating Dan Matjila in VBS loan is authentic: PIC Business
  3. JOB ADS | Afreximbank is hiring for its headquarters in Cairo Business
  4. Prescription for retirement savings — what's to worry about? Business
  5. ArcelorMittal South Africa may cut more than 2,000 jobs Business

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X