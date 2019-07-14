Beware the man with nothing to lose
14 July 2019 - 00:07
Dan Matjila's opening salvo at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission must have set alarm bells ringing in all sorts of places, not least Luthuli House, as the former CEO and long-serving chief investment officer (CIO) appeared to answer to a range of accusations that have been levelled against him about his 15-year tenure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.