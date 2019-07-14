Don't lose faith in a good fund manager
14 July 2019 - 00:05
If your fund manager delivers poor returns over a period - even a protracted one - it doesn't always mean it's time to dump them and move to a new manager...
If your fund manager delivers poor returns over a period - even a protracted one - it doesn't always mean it's time to dump them and move to a new manager...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.