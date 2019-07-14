Business

Hefty bill to fix up Steinhoff

14 July 2019 - 00:10 By TJ STRYDOM

Steinhoff International forked out more than R1.2bn in advisory fees in only six months as it tried to restructure a business wounded by "accounting irregularities", its half-year results revealed on Friday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The ‘big four’ grocers are not guilty as charged Business
  2. What ails medical schemes market Business
  3. JOB ADS | Afreximbank is hiring for its headquarters in Cairo Business
  4. Rand could push to R13.50/$ if market prices in deeper Fed cuts Business
  5. It's a shame banks leave victims of internet fraud high and dry Business

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X