It's a shame banks leave victims of internet fraud high and dry
14 July 2019 - 00:05
Consumers who have been victims of fraud commonly battle to get their banks to part with information pertinent to the fraud, especially in cases of online banking fraud...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.