Business

When to ditch the drifters

14 July 2019 - 00:00 By

There are times when you may have good reason to fire a fund manager. When a manager doesn't stick to its stated investment philosophy it is known as style drift, and a drifting manager is one to cut loose, say Glacier's Leigh Köhler, Nedgroup Investments' Anil Jugmohan and MitonOptimal's Joanne Baynham...

