MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher with Naspers leading gains

The rand recorded its fourth consecutive day of gains on Monday, after reaching a five-month high against the dollar last week. Shortly after the JSE closed, it had strengthened 0.54% to R13.9036/$. It had also gained 1% to R17.4029/£, after having reached its best level since February during intra-day trade. It was 0.63% firmer at R15.6547/€. The euro was down 0.1% at $1,1258.



The benchmark government 10-year bond was stronger, with its yield falling six basis points to 8.02%. Bonds yields move inversely to bond prices.

Gold had fallen 0.32% to $1,410.81/oz while platinum had gained 1.96% to $844.87. Brent crude was down 0.3% to $66.66 a barrel. Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a note on Monday that the price of Brent crude could average between $65 and $70 for 2019.



Investors will be closely watching the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Thursday with a 25 basis-point-cut being the consensus, according to a Bloomberg poll. Bank of America (BofA) Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note on Monday that the Bank could cut rates by up to 75 basis points by the end of its January 2020 meeting, should the Fed ease US monetary policy.

The JSE all share rose 0.45% to 57,537.20 points and the top 40 0.5%. Platinum miners gained 1.26% and industrials 0.73, thanks, in the main, to Naspers. The latter gained 2.43% to R3,488.61 after its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Tencent earlier gained 1.63%

Royal Bafokeng added 3.58% to R36.99, Impala Platinum 2.12% to R73.83, Northam 0.96% to R64 and Anglo American Platinum 0.32% to R796.07.

Rebosis slumped 7.35% to 63c after the property owner said it had cut all remaining ties with UK mall owner New Frontier Properties.