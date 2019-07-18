MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher and rand firms on repo rate cut

Soon after the JSE closed, the rand had strengthened 0.92% to R13.8833/$, 0.95% to R15.5799/€, and 0.49% to R17.3361/£. The euro was flat at $1,1223.



Gold was last seen down 0.11% to $1,424.10/oz while platinum had gained 0.21% to $845.61. Brent crude dropped 2.17% to $62.10 a barrel.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow had fallen 0.38% to 27,116.51 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 had fallen 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 0.17%, and Germany’s DAX 30 0.7%.



Earlier, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.04%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.46%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 1.97% as the US-China trade war continues to weigh on sentiment.

The JSE all share rose 0.41% to 57,872.50 points and the top 40 0.33%. Platinum miners climbed 3.63% and the gold mining index 3.18%.

Anglo American fell 0.59% to R378.97. The diversified mining company said on Thursday that production rose by 2% for the quarter to end-June citing the successful ramp-up at Minas-Rio and strong performance at its metallurgical coal project.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 1.78% to R483.27 after it said basic earnings per share are expected to be between R30.41 and R31.98, an increase of between 230% and 247%, for the six months ended June 2019.



Anglo American Platinum climbed 3.42% to R810, despite reporting on Thursday that platinum group metal production for its own-managed mines decreased by 4% to 633,600 ounces.



South32 fell 1.23% to R28.93, after the miner said on Thursday that it is considering bids for its coal assets in Mpumalanga.

Cartrack dropped 2.34% to R18.75, after minority shareholders declined a mandatory offer by the company’s founder Zak Calisto to buy them out.