Business

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps three-week losing streak following interest-rate cut

19 July 2019 - 18:29 By karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The prospect of looser global monetary policy helped buoy both the JSE and global markets on Friday, with local banks and gold miners faring particularly well.

The market’s pricing in of a 50-basis-point (bps) interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later in July shot up overnight to 45%. This after New York Fed president John Williams said on Thursday that it would be better for the Fed to take “preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold”. The Fed itself, however, moved to say that not too much should be read into these comments as they were academic in nature and not a commentary on Fed policy. This caused the likelihood of a 50bps cut to recede to 38.5% by the JSE’s close.

The rand began the day well, but gave up gains as the dollar jumped against the euro after the Fed downplayed Williams’s comments.

Rand weakens in response to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings

The public protector found that President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘deliberately’ misled parliament about a R500,000 donation from corruption-implicated ...
Business
3 hours ago

Local corporate news was positive, with Pioneer Foods surging 32.09% to R102.50. It said earlier that New York-based food and beverages giant PepsiCo had made an offer to buy it out. PepsiCo said the deal would add meaningfully to the growth of the SA economy. The offer amounts to $1.7bn (about R24bn).

Pioneer shareholder Zeder shot up 23.17% to R4.89 on the news.

Naspers added 0.78% to R3,460.01. It said earlier that it plans to list its international internet assets in Amsterdam on September 11, after postage problems forced it to delay the listing by two months.

The all share ended the day 0.65% higher at 58,248.7 points and the top 40 added 0.72%. The property index fell 0.56%, while banks rose 0.56%.

Gold miners added 2.3%, pushing the index’s gains for the week to 6.75%. These gains came as the price of the precious metal gained 2.5% in the week.

Gold is in the early stages of a significant bull run, and a recent price climb by silver is reinforcing this view, said London-based Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman.

Gold Fields added 2.97% to R78.10 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.31% to R18.09.

Earlier, Asian markets were higher while their European counterparts were mixed. Shortly after the JSE closed, gold had taken a little breather from the day’s high, to $1,426.23/oz, while platinum was flat at $848.57. Brent crude was 0.56% lower at $62.18 a barrel.

The Dow was unchanged at 27,222.97 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.21% and DAX 30 0.27%; the CAC 40 was flat.

Murray & Roberts slumped 14.55% to R11.80, after the Competition Commission recommended its takeover by German construction firm Aton be blocked.

AB InBev jumped 5.02% to R1,296.56. It said on Friday that it would sell its Australia-based Carlton and United Breweries to Japanese company Asahi Group.

Focus in the week ahead will be on inflation data. On Wednesday, consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, is expected to moderate slightly to 4.4% in June from 4.5% previously, according to a Bloomberg consensus.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index, is expected to moderate to 5.8% from 6.4% previously.

BusinessLIVE

MORE

Public protector says Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about a R500,000 donation.
Politics
8 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa labels public protector's report on Bosasa donation as 'unfortunate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it is “unfortunate” that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not take his response to her preliminary findings ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Ford to create 1,200 new SA jobs

Ford SA introduces third shift for Silverton plant to meet growing demand for new Ranger
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Moyo victimised by Old Mutual over whistle-blowing, Dali Mpofu tells court Business
  2. Top business quotes from successful young entrepreneurs Business
  3. MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher and rand firms on repo rate cut Business
  4. Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% Business
  5. JOB ADS | Afreximbank is hiring for its headquarters in Cairo Business

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X